HOMCOM Computer Desk Table Workstation L Shape File Cabinet Black

The HOMCOM corner desk is designed to be a stunning focal point in your contemporary home, office, or study. The simple and stylish piece features unique clean lines. The writing desk offers spacious working surface that is suitable for organising paperwork and using a computer. The secondary surface offers an additional work space and can be placed and stored for other items. This piece features a file cabinet , 2 drawers and 2 opens shelves that help to keep all your items organised.