Outsunny 4PCs Decorative Garden Fencing 43in x 11.4ft Steel Edging

A beautiful and practical fence which can easily be shaped to suit you: this Outsunny piece is a chic entrance to your home! 3.5m long, each panel can be flexed to a different position, making it great for obscure shaped areas. Made from steel for a strong structure, the powder coating offers extra protection and strength. The inner gridding and top circles create a pretty look.