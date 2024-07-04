Outsunny 160L Outdoor Tumbling Compost Bin w/ Dual Chamber, Grey

At-home and healthy compost made the easy and efficient way, thanks to this dual compost bin from Outsunny. Comes with two chambers: a side will keep the ready compost, whilst the other is for inputting waste to create the garden manure. It's made from plastic, so it's super tough and suitable for outdoor use, with an upside-down 'U' metal frame for balance. The shell rotates to mix together everything without having to use your hands. Garden gloves included.