Outsunny 65L Garden Compost Bin, Barrel Rotating Composter with Legs

Put unused waste to good use with a composter - like this Outsunny piece. Perishable foods can now be put to good use, giving your plants nutrient-package compost for beautiful growth. Simply fill this 65L compost maker with waste and wait between one and three months. It's also a compact size, so it's great for smaller outdoor area.s 48 holes for plenty of effective ventilation, so all you need to do is turn it when you want to mix the contents - no direct contact.