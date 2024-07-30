Outsunny 2-Bin Corrugated Steel Rubbish Storage Shed w/ Locking Doors

Keep the unsightly mess and smell of rubbish bins out of sight with this specialised storage shed from Outsunny. The frame is made from corrugated steel so it is tough and durable to provide long lasting use, with a weather-resistant coating for protection against mild rusting and wear. Its generous design is able to fit two standard-sized household wheelie bins - perfect for keeping both your normal waste and recycling bins stored. It features two front doors and a lift-up lid, both of which are fitted with locks to keep it securely shut when you're away, with a handy lid connecting chain so the lids open at the same together. Comes with four keys for the locks. A discreet and practical way to keep your home front looking and smelling fresh.