Outsunny 130L Compost Bin Dual Chamber Rotating Composter with Legs

Put unused waste to good use with a composter - like this Outsunny piece. Perishable foods can now be put to good use, giving your plants nutrient-package compost for beautiful growth. Simply fill this 130L compost maker with waste and wait between one and three months. It features two chambers, so you can get double the amount of work done, no hassle. 24 holes for plenty of effective ventilation, so all you need to do is turn it when you want to mix the contents - no direct contact.