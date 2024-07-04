Outsunny 60L Steel Garden Roller Push/Pull Fillable Water Rolling Drum

Look to this roller from Outsunny for an easy and effective way of flattening your garden lawn. Made from high-quality steel, the body is treated with a top coat to prevent it from rotting and rusting for prolonged use outdoors, with a large cylinder which covers a large area to get the job done quickly and easily. 60L in capacity, the roller is best filled with water or sand for effective use, with the ‘U’ shaped handle allowing you to push it along comfortably. It’s finished with a plug for drainage and detaches three ways for easy storage. A great way to make grass look even and help speed up the establishment of new seeds.