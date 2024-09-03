Outsunny 3Pcs Rattan Corner Sofa Set Coffee Table Garden Furniture

Relax in style, this season and beyond: welcome this Outsunny set into your garden and beyond. Although suggested as a rattan corner sofa shape, you can also sort it out long ways. A metal frame for a strong core, wrapped in plastic rattan - a stylish garden look, with double the durability. Set comes with two loveseats - both come with padded cushions for comfort. Complete with a glass-top table.