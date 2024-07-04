Outsunny Garden Kneeler Foldable Seat Bench EVA Foam Pad with Tool Bag

Take the strain off your knees as you keep your outdoors looking its best, thanks to this garden kneeler from Outsunny. Using high-quality steel, the heavy frame is crafted into a wide and spacious 58cm size, where a thick foam pad is placed on the bottom to ensure you’ll be resting comfortably for many hours. On the sides, the tall and steady legs allow you to hold on whilst lowering down for safety, with a removable bag attached for tools and equipment, meaning there’s no need for you to get up constantly. A foldable design, this piece is very easy to carry around with you and can be flipped around for a higher-levelled seat when required.