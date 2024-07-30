Outsunny 4PCS Outdoor Patio PE Rattan Sofa Chaise Lounge Furniture Set

For compact conservatory furniture which doesn’t compromise on style and comfort, look to this four-piece dining set from Outsunny. Stripped back and minimalistic, giving it a muted look which blends in effortlessly almost anywhere. Using metal for strength and reliability, both the chairs and sofa are finished with a resin coating on the wicker, protecting them against mild weather damage, with the glass top on the table. The garden furniture sets are perfect for inviting friends around.