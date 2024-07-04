Outsunny Combination Push/Tow Lawn Roller Filled w/ 38L Sand or Water

For an effective way of flattening the top of your lawn after sowing seeds and more, look to this garden roller from Outsunny. Made from high-quality steel with a treated coating, it won' rust for prolonged use over the years. The rolling drum is fillable up to 38L, meaning you can adjust how heavy you want it to roll (up to 62kg with sand). It also means it is easy to move when empty. Featuring a "U" shaped handle for comfort when pushing and pulling, it will make flattening your lawn truly enjoyable.