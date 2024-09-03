Outsunny Rattan Corner Sofa Rattan Garden Furniture Wood Grain Table

Relax and unwind in true comfort outdoors: do it with this five-piece sofa set from Outsunny. Comes with two corner chairs, a middle armless chair, footstool and a square coffee table, with lightweight aluminium forming the base frame for a robust structure. Matching in height with the chairs, the table is the perfect spot for keeping everything you need near, with beautiful glass surface placed on top. A set to relax under the sun for seasons to come.