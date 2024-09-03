Marketplace.
image 1 of Outsunny Rattan Corner Sofa Rattan Garden Furniture Wood Grain Table
image 1 of Outsunny Rattan Corner Sofa Rattan Garden Furniture Wood Grain Tableimage 2 of Outsunny Rattan Corner Sofa Rattan Garden Furniture Wood Grain Tableimage 3 of Outsunny Rattan Corner Sofa Rattan Garden Furniture Wood Grain Tableimage 4 of Outsunny Rattan Corner Sofa Rattan Garden Furniture Wood Grain Tableimage 5 of Outsunny Rattan Corner Sofa Rattan Garden Furniture Wood Grain Table

Outsunny Rattan Corner Sofa Rattan Garden Furniture Wood Grain Table

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£485.99

£485.99/each

Outsunny Rattan Corner Sofa Rattan Garden Furniture Wood Grain Table
Relax and unwind in true comfort outdoors: do it with this five-piece sofa set from Outsunny. Comes with two corner chairs, a middle armless chair, footstool and a square coffee table, with lightweight aluminium forming the base frame for a robust structure. Matching in height with the chairs, the table is the perfect spot for keeping everything you need near, with beautiful glass surface placed on top. A set to relax under the sun for seasons to come.
5 pieces rattan set for stylish outdoor living;Strip wood grain plastic top for easy to clean;Cushion covers with zipper for easy move and wash;

View all Garden Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here