Outsunny 2In1 Folding Garden Kneeler Foam Chair Pad Support Bench

This Outsunny 2 in 1 bench and kneepad is a great accessory to have to help you while you work in your garden. Makes it easy for when you are planting, and ideal for older gardeners. The bench can be folded for easy storage and if it is flipped over it can be used as a kneeling pad to protect your knee caps. This is a perfect stool to have around your garden.