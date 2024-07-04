HOMCOM Child 3-Wheel Scooter Light Music Water Spray Rechargeable 3-6 Yrs Blue

Taking children's scooters to the next level is this ultra-cool piece from HOMCOM. It's just like a traditional kick-scooter, but taken to the extreme, with its flashing lights, the ability to play music and two water mist cannons on the back - making this the envy of all their friends. Adjustable in height to four levels, your child can set the handlebars to a height comfortable to them, for them to hold on comfortably. A fantastic way to get them out, about and enjoying the outdoors.