Outsunny 2-Bin Steel Rubbish Storage Shed w/ Double Locking Doors

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Keep the unsightly mess and smell of rubbish bins out of sight with this bin storage shed from Outsunny. Made from corrugated steel, it is tough and durable for lasting use outdoors, with a weather-resistant coating for extra protection. Its generous design is able to fit two standard-sized household wheelie bins - perfect for keeping both your normal waste and recycling bins stored. Comes complete with three latch locks on the doors, with a pair of gloves also included in the package.

Keep the unsightly mess and smell of rubbish bins out of sight with this bin storage shed from Outsunny. Made from corrugated steel, it is tough and durable for lasting use outdoors, with a weather-resistant coating for extra protection. Its generous design is able to fit two standard-sized household wheelie bins - perfect for keeping both your normal waste and recycling bins stored. Comes complete with three latch locks on the doors, with a pair of gloves also included in the package.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.