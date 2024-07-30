Outsunny 10-Seater Sofa Sectional ed Seat, Footstools and Glass Table

This Outsunny seven-piece rattan sofa set seats up to ten people. Bring family and friends together in comfort and style. Each piece has a steel frame for a strong core, wrapped in plastic rattan for double the durability. Cushions for comfort, with removable and washable covers. The table is expandable to cater for more people when required.