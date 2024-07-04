HOMCOM Kids Kick Scooter Teen Ride On Adjustable Children Scooter with Brakes

Get kids riding with this scooter from HOMCOM. The adjustable handlebar makes it suitable for different ages and heights, which means when your child grows, the scooter can grow with them. The dual braking system stops it almost immediately, so your child can ride safely and with confidence - no unneeded and nasty falls! The wide foot deck gives them lots of standing room so they can keep balanced. It's finished with cup holder so they can take their drink with them on-the-go.