Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 90-96cm Kids Kick Scooter Adjustable Handlebar Wheel Blue
image 1 of HOMCOM 90-96cm Kids Kick Scooter Adjustable Handlebar Wheel Blueimage 2 of HOMCOM 90-96cm Kids Kick Scooter Adjustable Handlebar Wheel Blueimage 3 of HOMCOM 90-96cm Kids Kick Scooter Adjustable Handlebar Wheel Blueimage 4 of HOMCOM 90-96cm Kids Kick Scooter Adjustable Handlebar Wheel Blueimage 5 of HOMCOM 90-96cm Kids Kick Scooter Adjustable Handlebar Wheel Blue

HOMCOM 90-96cm Kids Kick Scooter Adjustable Handlebar Wheel Blue

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£69.99

£69.99/each

HOMCOM 90-96cm Kids Kick Scooter Adjustable Handlebar Wheel Blue
Glide outdoors in style with this kick scooter from HOMCOM. It's made with dual front and rear braking system, which allows you to stop immediately whilst riding along, with the low platform and two big treaded rubber wheels making the journey smooth and enjoyable. Using steel for the structure to handle up to 100kg, the handlebar can be adjusted between 75cm and 80cm so you can set to a comfortable holding height. It's finished with soft foam on handle bars and a lift-out stand to keep in place when not in use.
Soft foam handlebar to ride comfortablyLarge inflatable rubber wheels for a smooth ride, with thick treads for gripDual braking system to stop the front and back individually

View all Cycling & Scooters

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here