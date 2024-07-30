HOMCOM 90-96cm Kids Kick Scooter Adjustable Handlebar Wheel Blue

Glide outdoors in style with this kick scooter from HOMCOM. It's made with dual front and rear braking system, which allows you to stop immediately whilst riding along, with the low platform and two big treaded rubber wheels making the journey smooth and enjoyable. Using steel for the structure to handle up to 100kg, the handlebar can be adjusted between 75cm and 80cm so you can set to a comfortable holding height. It's finished with soft foam on handle bars and a lift-out stand to keep in place when not in use.