HOMCOM Push Scooter Teen Kids Stunt Bike Ride On with 12" EVA Tyres, Red

Make outdoors extra fun with this kids scooter from HOMCOM. With adjustable handlebars, it's suitable for different heights – they'll be comfortable when scootering, whilst the wide non-slip foot deck keeps them perfectly balanced. Steel frame for extra stability and there are brakes on the rear wheels, bringing the offroad scooter to a swift stop when necessary. Whether it's the school run, around the park or up and down the street, the EVA wheels ensure their ride is always safe and smooth.