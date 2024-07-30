HOMCOM Foldable Baby Bath Tub Ergonomic with Temperature-Induced Water Plug

Make your baby's bath times fun and safe with this tub from HOMCOM. The curved and ergonomic design makes cleaning comfortable. Most importantly, it's fitted with a temperature indication plug, which turns white when the water reaches 37℃ to ensure they won't burn. The compact size, with folding legs, means it's easy to store and set up in the sink or your bath. Finished with non-slip foot pads for extra safety and stability.