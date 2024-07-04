HOMCOM Baby Bath Tub for Toddler Foldable w/ Baby Cushion

Make your baby's bathtimes fun and safe with this tub from HOMCOM. The curved and ergonomic design makes their cleaning time comfortable for them. With big mouth crocodile shape, this baby tub grabs more attention from your kid. The compact size, with folding legs, means it's easy to store and set up in the sink or your bath. It's finished with non-slip foot pads for extra safety and stability.