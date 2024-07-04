HOMCOM Foldable Three-Wheeler Baby Stroller w/ Sun Canopy, Storage - Red

Need to get around with children? Make it easy with this HOMCOM stroller for toddlers. With rubber tyres, the wheels can swivel and lock, keeping the ride smooth. Kids will sit comfortably, thanks to the reclining backrest, whilst the seatbelt and bumper bar keeps them secure – the reflective strips ensure you stay visible. There's an adjustable canopy for shelter, whilst the basket at the bottom lets you store your things. The baby pushchair can be folded for easy storage and carrying.