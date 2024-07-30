HOMCOM Kids Scooter 2 Wheels W/ Lights Music Adjustable Height Foldable - Pink

With this HOMCOM kids scooter, days out are extra special. As they ride, the wheels light up, whilst the LEDs around the foot deck glow when the switch is on. There's also built-in music, which adds to the fun. With adjustable handlebars and a durable metal frame, it's suitable for long term use – as your child grows, so will the scooter. It's wrapped with thick foam, making it comfortable to hold. Finished with a rear brake, which brings it to a swift stop

a safe way for endless enjoyment.