PawHut Dog Toilet, Artificial Grass for Dogs with Tray for Potty Training Indoor Outdoor Use, Puppy Dog Grass Pad Easy to Clean, 2 Packs, 67 x 41cm, Green

Transform potty training with the PawHut grass pad for dogs! This spacious, realistic dog grass pad with tray features drain holes for easy maintenance and includes an extra |dog pee grass mat for swift swaps Suitable for indoor dog potty or outdoor use, keeping your fury friend happy and your space clean. Suitable for dogs under 50cm in length. Just rinse to refresh!