HOMCOM 90-96cm Kids Kick Scooter w/ Adjustable Handlebar Inflatable Wheels White

Glide outdoors in style with this scooter for kids from HOMCOM. This scooter with big wheels is made with a front and rear braking system, which allows you to stop immediately while riding along, with the low platform and two big treaded rubber wheels making the journey smooth and enjoyable. Using steel for the structure to handle up to 100kg, the handlebar can be adjusted between 90cm and 96cm so you can set it to a comfortable holding height.