Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Foldable Three-Wheeler Baby Stroller w/ Sun Canopy, Storage - Grey

HOMCOM Foldable Three-Wheeler Baby Stroller w/ Sun Canopy, Storage - Grey

No ratings yet

Write a review

£119.99

£119.99/each

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

HOMCOM Foldable Three-Wheeler Baby Stroller w/ Sun Canopy, Storage - Grey
Need to get around with children? Make it easy with this HOMCOM stroller for toddlers. With rubber tyres, the wheels can swivel and lock, keeping the ride smooth. Kids will sit comfortably, thanks to the reclining backrest, whilst the seatbelt and bumper bar keeps them secure – the reflective strips ensure you stay visible. There's an adjustable canopy for shelter, whilst the basket at the bottom lets you store your things. The baby pushchair can be folded for easy storage and carrying.
Three-wheel pram, which can be used for walkingFour-gear canopy for proper shadeAdjustable backrest and an 11-level handlebar, providing comfort to you and your child
Sold by MH STAR UK LTD

View all Pushchairs, Prams & Travel Systems

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here