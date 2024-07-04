HOMCOM Foldable Baby Bathtub for Toddlers Kids Non-Slip Footpads Cover

Looking at bathtubs for babies? This HOMCOM baby bath is the perfect choice. Made from smooth plastic with no sharp edges, it has a curved design for comfortable sitting, whilst the non-slip footpads ensure this baby tub is balanced and secure. The legs are foldable, great for saving space when not in use. It’s spacious enough for two kids, aged 1-12 years. Finished with a top cover, which keeps the water warm – also great for keeping items on top, without risk of them falling into the tub.