ZONEKIZ Foldable Baby Bathtub w/ Non-Slip Support Legs, Cushion Pad - Blue

Struggling to bathe your little ones? Make it easier with this convenient ZONEKIZ bathtub. Perfect for ages 0-6 years, they'll sit in a comfortable tub, which has a cushion to support their body – the PP and TPE material is smooth on their skin, so they won't get irritated. The outer octagonal legs provide great stability, keeping them safe and secure when bathing. When folded, its thickness is a mere 8.5cm, making storing and travelling simple. Improve your child's bathing experience today.