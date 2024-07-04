Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Fabric Wardrobe w/ 4 Shelves 2 Hanging Rails Light Grey
image 1 of HOMCOM Fabric Wardrobe w/ 4 Shelves 2 Hanging Rails Light Greyimage 2 of HOMCOM Fabric Wardrobe w/ 4 Shelves 2 Hanging Rails Light Greyimage 3 of HOMCOM Fabric Wardrobe w/ 4 Shelves 2 Hanging Rails Light Greyimage 4 of HOMCOM Fabric Wardrobe w/ 4 Shelves 2 Hanging Rails Light Greyimage 5 of HOMCOM Fabric Wardrobe w/ 4 Shelves 2 Hanging Rails Light Grey

HOMCOM Fabric Wardrobe w/ 4 Shelves 2 Hanging Rails Light Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£25.99

£25.99/each

HOMCOM Fabric Wardrobe w/ 4 Shelves 2 Hanging Rails Light Grey
A cloth wardrobe is a great temporary - or even permanent piece for any bedroom and living space. This HOMCOM piece comes with two hanging rails for longer garments, with four shelves to hold plenty of folded pieces. A powder coated steel frame for a strong core, which supports up to 70kg. It comes with a fabric cover to offer protection when needed, with roll-up strip doors to finish.
2 hanging rails and 4 open shelvesNon-woven fabric cover with zippered doorElevated base prevent your clothes from damp

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here