HOMCOM Fabric Wardrobe w/ 4 Shelves 2 Hanging Rails Light Grey

A cloth wardrobe is a great temporary - or even permanent piece for any bedroom and living space. This HOMCOM piece comes with two hanging rails for longer garments, with four shelves to hold plenty of folded pieces. A powder coated steel frame for a strong core, which supports up to 70kg. It comes with a fabric cover to offer protection when needed, with roll-up strip doors to finish.