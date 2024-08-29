ZONEKIZ 8PCs Balance River Stones w/ Non-Slip Mats for Ages 3-8 Years

Make child development fun – our ZONEKIZ stepping stones help improve balance, coordination and confidence through enjoyable play. Six stones in total, consisting of four small and four large ones, they'll hop from one to another, creating exciting pathways and obstacles. They're lightweight and stackable, so you'll take them everywhere – indoors or outdoors. Plus, its textured surface and anti-slip mats ensure absolute safety. Elevate playtime, boosting their skills in an exciting way.