HOMCOM Espresso Coffee Machine w/ Integrated Bean Grinder

Create professional coffee, all in your own home with this HOMCOM automatic coffee machine. Look to the steam wand for frothy milk, with the 15 grind options giving you plenty of choice in how course or smooth you want the finish. With the 15 bar pressure, this coffee machine gives you a delicious beverage, everytime. Comes with all the parts you need.