HOMCOM Ice Maker Machine Portable Counter Top Ice Cube Maker

Are you still looking for an ice maker that can provide you with fresh ice all year round? Our portable and compact ice making machine can satisfy your needs. It can produce 12kg of bullet shaped ice cubes per day and a visible window to satisfy your curiosity about the ice-making process. With 3 indicators to guide you how to do next step and with self-cleaning function to clean itself regularly. You'll never have to go a summer again without refreshing ice while playing outside with HOMCOM.