Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Mop Bucket on Wheels with Carry Handle, Mop Holder
image 1 of HOMCOM Mop Bucket on Wheels with Carry Handle, Mop Holderimage 2 of HOMCOM Mop Bucket on Wheels with Carry Handle, Mop Holderimage 3 of HOMCOM Mop Bucket on Wheels with Carry Handle, Mop Holderimage 4 of HOMCOM Mop Bucket on Wheels with Carry Handle, Mop Holderimage 5 of HOMCOM Mop Bucket on Wheels with Carry Handle, Mop Holder

HOMCOM Mop Bucket on Wheels with Carry Handle, Mop Holder

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£37.99

£37.99/each

HOMCOM Mop Bucket on Wheels with Carry Handle, Mop Holder
Make floor cleaning quicker and easier with this HOMCOM mop bucket and wringer. The 26 litre capacity gives you plenty of room for water and cleaning chemicals, to do several different places. The top removable wringer removes any excess water from the mop, so less excess water is used for quicker and safer drying. A bright orange shell so it can be seen easily, this cleaning bucket for mop is complete with wheels to move around easily.
26L capacity with wringerFour wheels ensure smooth mobility across roomsMop clip secures mop upright

View all Brushes, Mops & Buckets

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here