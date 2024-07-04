HOMCOM Mop Bucket on Wheels with Carry Handle, Mop Holder

Make floor cleaning quicker and easier with this HOMCOM mop bucket and wringer. The 26 litre capacity gives you plenty of room for water and cleaning chemicals, to do several different places. The top removable wringer removes any excess water from the mop, so less excess water is used for quicker and safer drying. A bright orange shell so it can be seen easily, this cleaning bucket for mop is complete with wheels to move around easily.