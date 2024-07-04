HOMCOM 26L Mop Bucket & Water Wringer 4 Wheels Plastic Body

Make floor cleaning quicker and easier with this professional style mop bucket from HOMCOM. A large 26 litre capacity, it is moulded from thick plastic for a tough and durable body for everyday use. A removable wringer is placed on the top, which removes any excess water from the mop before being used, making mopping easier and leaving less excess water on the floor for quicker and safer drying. A spring is placed in the wringer for smooth and comfortable movement when using the handle. It's finished with four wheels for easy movement and comes in bright yellow for distinction.