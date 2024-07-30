HOMCOM Ice Maker Machine Counter Top Ice Cube Maker 20kg in 24 Hrs

Cool drinks, within an almost instant - make them deliciously chilled with this HOMCOM ice making machine. Compact to stand in smaller spots, it's powerful: producing 24 cubes every 18 minutes - and 20kg in 24 hours - it's perfect for those summer parties, BBQs and events. You can customise the cube size easily - make them big for special cocktails, or keep to standard size for regular drinks. Use the automatic cleaning function to save you effort and ensure it's ready for the next use.