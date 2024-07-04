HOMCOM 1500W Oil Filled Radiator Heater w/ 3 Heat Settings Remote

When the weather starts to turn icy, you will need this oil-filled radiator heater. Our HOMCOM oil-filled radiator with 7 heating pipes is perfect for keeping your bedroom, living room, home or office warm. Plus with three power settings, low, medium and high, you can find your preference temperature with total ease. The 360 degree wheels at bottom for easy movement. Don't let your fingers and toes freeze and trust in our oil heater to deliver warm heat from any room in the house.