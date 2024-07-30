HOMCOM Cleaning Cart On Wheels, Housekeeping Trolley w/ 3 Tier

Make cleaning routines as efficient as possible. This HOMCOM janitorial cart is a multi-feature design: a plastic bin bag, a top tray, two shelves and side hooks: room for keeping rubbish, brooms, mops and cleaning supplies. You can also move a wet floor sign around you for other people's safety. Made from plastic, this is tough piece - complete with wheels and handle to push/pull around easily.