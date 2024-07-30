HOMCOM 12kg Ice Maker Machine Counter Top Home Drink Equipment

Need ice in an instant? Then get this white ice making machine from HOMCOM. Clean white and stylish, it'll look great anywhere - from the home kitchen to office communal areas: a really versatile piece, with the compact design meaning you can have it almost anywhere. 1.5 litre capacity makes 12kg ice in 24 hours - with 9 pieces within 8 minutes, so you can enjoy cold drinks almost instantly. Complete with a drainage hole to empty easily.