HOMCOM 2000W Oil Filled Radiator Heater w/ 3 Heat Settings Remote

Keep perfectly heated with this oil filled radiator from HOMCOM. Be in complete control of the temperature by choosing high, medium or low and adjust the thermostat between 15-35℃. Cut costs on energy bills by selecting the ECO mode. The oil radiator will turn off if it overheats or falls over for extra safety. Select your ideal setting from the comfort of your sofa with the remote control. Move with minimum fuss using the wheels or handle - no space will become cold.