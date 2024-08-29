PawHut Dog Bed Calming Pet Bed Dog Mattress for Medium Dogs - Brown

Discover the cosy PawHut Dog Bed, designed with thick sides to cradle your pup's head and neck. Indulge in 7cm of cushioned padding and soft flannel velvet, ensuring a tranquil, secure haven. Great for your furry friends, this dog bed is also suitable as a cat bed. It features a non-slip bottom and a washable cover for easy maintenance.