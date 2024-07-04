HOMCOM Foldable Baby Bathtub for Newborns Infants Toddlers w/ Stool - Yellow

Children's bath time is simpler with this HOMCOM baby bathtub. It's 2-in-1 – use as a bucket, which is suitable for newborn babies up to six months, then use as a tub until they reach six years old – a solid investment that can be used for years. Made from smooth plastic with no sharp edges, it has a curved design for comfortable sitting, whilst the non-slip footpads keep the bathtub steady – there's also a stool to sit on. Compact and foldable, perfect for saving space when not in use.