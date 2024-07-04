HOMCOM 1000W/2000W Tower Heater w/ 42 degree Oscillation

Keep warm with this freestanding heater from HOMCOM. Take control of the temperature by choosing the fan, low or high mode and adjusting the thermostat between 10-49°C. This can be done from the comfort of your sofa, using the remote. With a 42° oscillation, the heat can spread throughout the room and warm up quickly. Don't need the heater all night? Set a timer between 1-8 hrs to automatically switch the fan heater off and save energy. Get a cosy winter by floor heater.