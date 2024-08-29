ZONEKIZ 6PCs Kids Kids Stepping Stones w/ Anti-Slip Edge, Indoor and Outdoor

The wonderful gift for small children, these ZONEKIZ balance stones offer unlimited fun, letting them burn off excess energy and improve their balance and coordination. With six colourful crocodile-shaped stones, kids will create exciting pathways and obstacles, making up new games as they go along. Lightweight and stackable, you'll take them anywhere with ease – indoors or outdoors. Anti-slip material minimise trips and falls, keeping kids extra safe. Early-year development, made exciting.