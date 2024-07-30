HOMCOM Ice Maker 12kg/24H Production with Scoop Basket

Get instant refreshment with the HOMCOM ice machine, serving up deliciously chilled drinks. It boasts a output of up to 12kg of ice per day, ensuring an abundant supply when hosting gatherings with friends. Even if you happen to run out, fear not, as it can generate approximately nine ice cubes in just eight minutes. The LCD display makes it easy to use, and the auto-clean mode saves time. It comes with a convenient plug for easy water drainage, adding to its overall convenience.