HOMCOM 2 Door Wardrobe with Drawers, Hanging Rail, Shelves

A clothes wardrobe which does so much more - look to this HOMCOM piece. The double size comes with a top inner shelf, two small bottom drawers and a small bottom shelf - room for hanging clothes, folded garments and organising extra accessories. It comes in a mid-grey tone design, with a white body, for a subtly striking look which gently complements other furniture. Complete with supportive wooden legs and safe anti-tipping straps.