Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM 2 Door Wardrobe with Drawers, Hanging Rail, Shelves
image 1 of HOMCOM 2 Door Wardrobe with Drawers, Hanging Rail, Shelvesimage 2 of HOMCOM 2 Door Wardrobe with Drawers, Hanging Rail, Shelvesimage 3 of HOMCOM 2 Door Wardrobe with Drawers, Hanging Rail, Shelvesimage 4 of HOMCOM 2 Door Wardrobe with Drawers, Hanging Rail, Shelvesimage 5 of HOMCOM 2 Door Wardrobe with Drawers, Hanging Rail, Shelves

HOMCOM 2 Door Wardrobe with Drawers, Hanging Rail, Shelves

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£199.99

£199.99/each

HOMCOM 2 Door Wardrobe with Drawers, Hanging Rail, Shelves
A clothes wardrobe which does so much more - look to this HOMCOM piece. The double size comes with a top inner shelf, two small bottom drawers and a small bottom shelf - room for hanging clothes, folded garments and organising extra accessories. It comes in a mid-grey tone design, with a white body, for a subtly striking look which gently complements other furniture. Complete with supportive wooden legs and safe anti-tipping straps.
A hanging rail inside for hanging clothesFeatures 3 compartments and 2 drawers4 wood legs for an elevated and balanced design

View all Bedroom Furniture

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here