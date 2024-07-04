HOMCOM Fabric Wardrobe with 10 Shelves 1 Hanging Rail Foldable Closets

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

A cloth wardrobe is a great temporary - or even permanent piece for any bedroom and living space. This HOMCOM piece comes with a hanging rail for longer garments, with ten shelves to hold plenty of folded pieces. A powder coated steel frame for a strong core, which supports up to 55kg. It comes with a fabric cover to offer protection when needed, with three roll-up strip doors to finish.

