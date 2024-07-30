Marketplace.
image 1 of HOMCOM Ice Maker 12kg/24H Production with Scoop Basket
image 1 of HOMCOM Ice Maker 12kg/24H Production with Scoop Basketimage 2 of HOMCOM Ice Maker 12kg/24H Production with Scoop Basketimage 3 of HOMCOM Ice Maker 12kg/24H Production with Scoop Basketimage 4 of HOMCOM Ice Maker 12kg/24H Production with Scoop Basketimage 5 of HOMCOM Ice Maker 12kg/24H Production with Scoop Basket

HOMCOM Ice Maker 12kg/24H Production with Scoop Basket

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by MH STAR UK LTD

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£97.99

£97.99/each

HOMCOM Ice Maker 12kg/24H Production with Scoop Basket
Deliciously cool drinks available in an instant with this ice machine from HOMCOM. Mini in size so it can be used in smaller spaces, its generous output can produce up to 12kg per 24 hours - great for preparing when friends come over. And if you run out, it'll produce approximately nine cubes in eight minutes so you won't be waiting long. It features an LCD display so it's easy to use, with its automatic cleaning mode helping to save you time and effort when done. It's finished with a plug to drain the water.
Fills fully in 24 hoursMakes ice within 15 minutes of turning onGuides you through making the ice

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here