HOMCOM Ice Maker 12kg/24H Production with Scoop Basket

Deliciously cool drinks available in an instant with this ice machine from HOMCOM. Mini in size so it can be used in smaller spaces, its generous output can produce up to 12kg per 24 hours - great for preparing when friends come over. And if you run out, it'll produce approximately nine cubes in eight minutes so you won't be waiting long. It features an LCD display so it's easy to use, with its automatic cleaning mode helping to save you time and effort when done. It's finished with a plug to drain the water.