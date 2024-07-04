HOMCOM 46L Counter Top Fridge with Chiller Box Mini Fridge

A fridge you can fit in the smallest of spaces: this HOMCOM countertop refrigerator is ideal for the home, office - or even your campervan. The 46L capacity makes it suitable for single use or lightly sharing with someone. There is a top chiller box, keeping a few items much cooler - perfect for those hot weather beers! The 0-8℃ temperature can be set to five different levels easily with the wheel - choose a setting for you. Complete with a handy reversible door.