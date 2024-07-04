Marketplace.
HOMCOM 91L Freestanding Under Counter Fridge with Reversible Door

HOMCOM 91L Freestanding Under Counter Fridge with Reversible Door
A home and office essential, straight from HOMCOM - this small fridge freezer. The under-counter design makes it great for small spaces, bedrooms and even fitted kitchens. The 91 litre capacity small fridge freezer makes the size suitable for a small family household, shared flat or even for using to yourself. Comes with the standard removable shelves, but with a top chiller box as extra to keep your food and drink deliciously cool and tasty. Temperature range: 0-10℃.
