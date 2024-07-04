HOMCOM 2-Door Wardrobe w/ Adjustable Shelf 3 Drawers for Bedroom

Modern storage for all your clothing - this wardrobe from HOMCOM. Made from particle board for a sturdy structure, it's made into a three-part design: hanging rail, three shelves and three drawers - giving you room for keeping all your dresses, trousers, coats, skirts and tops together. Mirror on the front so you can see yourself when ready and check you're happy and ready to go. Finished with anti-tipping straps for safety.